YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $857,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,366,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 966,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 480,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after buying an additional 37,351 shares during the period.

SLYG stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

