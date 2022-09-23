Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 1561598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.41.

About Rockfire Resources

(Get Rating)

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

Further Reading

