LBG Media (LON:LBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.30

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.30 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 79.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 52134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.79 ($1.24).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of LBG Media from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of LBG Media in a report on Wednesday.

Get LBG Media alerts:

LBG Media Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.50. The firm has a market cap of £163.88 million and a PE ratio of 2,646.30.

About LBG Media

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.