Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 685,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

