NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 18016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on NEXE Innovations from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
NEXE Innovations Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$22.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
Read More
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.