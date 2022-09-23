NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 18016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on NEXE Innovations from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a current ratio of 16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$22.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

