Rotork (LON:ROR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $229.40

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 229.40 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 230.40 ($2.78), with a volume of 1163493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.40 ($2.84).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROR. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.17) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 389.71 ($4.71).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 271.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 2,615.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.11%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

