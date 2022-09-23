Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.21

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 19600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Dundee Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

