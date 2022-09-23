KeyCorp Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $140.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $165.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.