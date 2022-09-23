Universal (NYSE:UVV) Downgraded by TheStreet

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.46. Universal has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $429.82 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Universal

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 3,836.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

