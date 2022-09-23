eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

EGAN opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of eGain by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

