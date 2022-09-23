eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.
eGain Stock Down 0.7 %
EGAN opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
