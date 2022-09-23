Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Interface Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TILE stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $559.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. Interface has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $18.03.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
