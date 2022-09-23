Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $559.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. Interface has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Interface by 0.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Interface by 5.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Interface by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 202,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

