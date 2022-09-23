Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cardinal Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

