ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.04. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

