Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR opened at $140.17 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

