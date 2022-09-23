Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lessened by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

