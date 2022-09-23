AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

