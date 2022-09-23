14,448 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after buying an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after buying an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,608,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.