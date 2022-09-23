Zhang Financial LLC Buys 4,156 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.1 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

