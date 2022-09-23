Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

