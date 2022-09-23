Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $310.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $295.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,125 shares of company stock worth $108,581,151. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.