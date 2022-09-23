Zhang Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,030 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after buying an additional 1,630,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,017,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 617,677 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 159,644 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 224,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $86.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

