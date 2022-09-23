Zhang Financial LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $224.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.