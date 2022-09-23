Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,478,000.

VHT opened at $227.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.10 and a 200-day moving average of $241.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

