Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule Sells 2,100 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $67.33 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

