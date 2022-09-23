McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $247.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.22 and a 200-day moving average of $249.50. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

