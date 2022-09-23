Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 4,830 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $117,127.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,152,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $119,784.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $121,329.60.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26.

Flywire Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $16,449,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Flywire by 500.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 50,556 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at $19,279,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 549.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 620,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $5,895,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.