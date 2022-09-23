Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

