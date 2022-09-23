Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 745 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.73 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.