Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Bonnie R. Brooks Sells 100,000 Shares

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.88 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $610.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 15.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $921,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 404.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 472,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 378,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,543 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

