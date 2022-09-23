Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 20,850 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,216,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,919,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $97.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 223,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,512,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.90.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

