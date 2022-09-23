1,981 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,914,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after buying an additional 293,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 1.47. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.