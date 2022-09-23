NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman Sells 23,543 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$273,334.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,243,667.33.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00.

TSE NVA opened at C$10.81 on Friday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.98.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVA shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.33.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

