Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser Purchases 20,000 Shares

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $11.78 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.
Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -526.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.
