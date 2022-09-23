Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Director Jonathan M. Glaser Purchases 20,000 Shares

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $11.78 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -526.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

