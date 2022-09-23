Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Acquires $905,850.00 in Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Jamie Welch acquired 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.60 per share, with a total value of $905,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,888,369 shares in the company, valued at $105,714,305.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamie Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinetik alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jamie Welch purchased 1,100 shares of Kinetik stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,383.00.

Kinetik Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $335.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNTK. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.