Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after buying an additional 729,400 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

