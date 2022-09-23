Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $250.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.