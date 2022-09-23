Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty Sells 16,118 Shares of Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

TWKS opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

