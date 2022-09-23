Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty Sells 16,118 Shares of Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Thoughtworks Stock Performance
TWKS opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $33.69.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
