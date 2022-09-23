Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,201,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,747,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $48.29 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16.

