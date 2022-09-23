Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.