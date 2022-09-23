Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 292,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,685.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yelp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth about $518,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,434 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Yelp by 79.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,044 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 90,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,422 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.