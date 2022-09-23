PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Insider Thibault Christian Stracke Buys 25,000 Shares

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 3.0 %

PCK opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 129,816 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 25.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,517 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,651 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

