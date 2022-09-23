eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 42,008 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $483,932.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,235,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $47,791.50.

On Friday, August 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $139,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $149,400.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $154,530.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $164,610.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $159,390.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $150,930.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $137,070.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $140,220.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $3,014,000.00.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 3.07. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.62.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,601,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 507,829 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.