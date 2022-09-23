Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners Llp Sells 11,485 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $212,702.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,903,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,486,949.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $331,421.04.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,500.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE FNA opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.00.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 1,205.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.