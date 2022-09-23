Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 32,265 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 125,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 289,360 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.