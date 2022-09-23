Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.29.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.38.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

