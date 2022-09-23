Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke Purchases 5,291 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $62.94 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

