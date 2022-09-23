Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Joanne Curley Sells 15,666 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $323,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $595,233.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $30,758.10.
- On Friday, August 19th, Joanne Curley sold 6,909 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $132,652.80.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $16,608.28.
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Joanne Curley sold 11,444 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $183,218.44.
- On Thursday, July 14th, Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $137,834.56.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,473.30.
Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
VERA opened at $21.90 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.