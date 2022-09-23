Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 87,377 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after purchasing an additional 584,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

