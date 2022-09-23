Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $534,498.80 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Coupa Software stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $259.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $136,679,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $156,922,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

