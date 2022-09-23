Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $534,498.80 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Coupa Software stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $259.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.95.
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
