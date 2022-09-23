Insider Buying: BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Chairman Buys 172,000 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRP Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

